Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PHX Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 27.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of PHX stock opened at $2.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PHX Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $70.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 150.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 12.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 2.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 11,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 14,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 41,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,434.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher T. Fraser purchased 23,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $54,775.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 215,179 shares of company stock valued at $533,991. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.67%.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

