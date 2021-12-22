Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Chesapeake Energy Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.64.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.50 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 680.00% and a net margin of 112.46%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CHK. Johnson Rice upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

CHK stock opened at $61.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $69.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.66.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 17,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.