Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Issued By Wedbush

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lennar in a research report issued on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.83. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.71 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.75.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $108.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lennar has a 1 year low of $71.52 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,041,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,557 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Lennar by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $946,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,820 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Lennar by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,675,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,225,000 after purchasing an additional 381,936 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in Lennar by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,876,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Lennar by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,105 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.00%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

