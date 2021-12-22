Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Increased by Raymond James

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Raymond James currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peters & Co restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.00.

TSE:AQN opened at C$18.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of C$17.16 and a one year high of C$22.67. The company has a market cap of C$12.26 billion and a PE ratio of 14.89.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$665.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$586.89 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2124 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 53.18%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

