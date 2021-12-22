Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Accenture in a research note issued on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.48. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $433.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.48 EPS.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACN has been the topic of several other reports. Argus boosted their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.40.

Shares of ACN opened at $392.89 on Monday. Accenture has a 52-week low of $241.73 and a 52-week high of $413.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $364.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.08. The firm has a market cap of $248.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $836,581,000. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $911,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,770 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,098 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

