Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Issued By Piper Sandler

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Umpqua in a research note issued on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $18.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $14.49 and a 12-month high of $22.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. The company had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 6.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 349,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua during the third quarter valued at about $4,057,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 6.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 0.7% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 424,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Umpqua during the third quarter valued at about $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.