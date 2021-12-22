Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.33. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

CLF has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

CLF opened at $19.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.18.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after buying an additional 1,712,464 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 88.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 350,349 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 164,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,862 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,712,000 after purchasing an additional 66,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $988,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,400. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

