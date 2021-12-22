Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Reduced by Analyst

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Antares Pharma in a report issued on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Fraser now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.52 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 14.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS opened at $3.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $596.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Antares Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $5.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 48.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

