Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Lowered by Analyst

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.07. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

CP has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$115.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$167.62.

CP opened at C$91.55 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$82.12 and a one year high of C$100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$93.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$91.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$85.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.70.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total transaction of C$1,767,893.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 16.35%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

