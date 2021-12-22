Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Earthstone Energy, Inc. Raised by Truist Securiti (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 17th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $110.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist raised their price target on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE opened at $10.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $879.20 million, a P/E ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Earthstone Energy has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $13.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 16.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after buying an additional 177,208 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 27.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 127,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 27,782 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 327.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 121,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 92,850 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 12.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 13,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the second quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

