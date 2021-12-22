Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Boosted by Piper Sandler

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Progressive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PGR. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

PGR opened at $101.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. Progressive has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $208,567.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,060 shares of company stock worth $6,723,387 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,125,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,543,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $641,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,705,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 190.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

