Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Decreased by Analyst

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a report released on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $4.69 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.82. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BIIB. Mizuho cut their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Biogen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $399.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $453.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.95.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $234.65 on Wednesday. Biogen has a 1-year low of $221.72 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after acquiring an additional 689,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Biogen by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,095,000 after acquiring an additional 97,239 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Biogen by 15.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,385,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,830,000 after acquiring an additional 189,746 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,319,000 after purchasing an additional 106,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 26.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,082,000 after purchasing an additional 258,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.