Qtum Price Tops $9.54 (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Qtum has a market cap of $944.13 million and approximately $120.10 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $9.54 or 0.00019468 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 98,936,006 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.