Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Director Acquires $117,000.00 in Stock

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Director Jason Lippert acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.40 per share, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Quanex Building Products stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.80. 142,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,829. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.21. Quanex Building Products Co. has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $291.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 18.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

