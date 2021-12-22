Quant (QNT) Price Down 6.5% This Week

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Quant has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and approximately $45.93 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for about $183.91 or 0.00376487 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Quant has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009217 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000098 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000869 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $648.53 or 0.01327595 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.