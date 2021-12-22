Quantum FinTech Acquisition (NYSE:QFTA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 32,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 105,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.87.

Get Quantum FinTech Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,548,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $12,710,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $3,761,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $576,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP grew its holdings in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 54,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum FinTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum FinTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.