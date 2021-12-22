Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $52,680.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $16.78 million and approximately $52,680.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,808.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,991.97 or 0.08178775 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.68 or 0.00323062 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.62 or 0.00906835 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00010595 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00073721 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007592 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $192.15 or 0.00393672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.20 or 0.00256511 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,569,794 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

