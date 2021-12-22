Qubitica Market Cap Reaches $9.66 Million (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Qubitica coin can now be bought for about $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qubitica has a total market cap of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qubitica has traded down 28.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $184.14 or 0.00376092 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009579 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000098 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000912 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $647.52 or 0.01322504 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Qubitica Coin Profile

QBIT is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Buying and Selling Qubitica

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

