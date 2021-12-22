Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.58

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.58 and traded as low as $1.88. Qumu shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 49,388 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.54.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 101.40% and a negative net margin of 65.99%. The company had revenue of $6.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts predict that Qumu Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qumu news, CEO Tj Kennedy purchased 13,000 shares of Qumu stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $26,780.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $100,680 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUMU. Bleichroeder LP lifted its holdings in shares of Qumu by 245.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 355,274 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qumu by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 1,695,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 328,263 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Qumu by 341.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 221,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 171,100 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qumu by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 230,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 137,100 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Qumu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 52.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qumu Company Profile (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

