QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Shares Down 3.4%

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 9,290 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 84,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18.

About QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI)

QuoteMedia, Inc engages in the provision of financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations. It operates through the following product lines: Interactive Content and Data Applications, Data Feed Services, and Portfolio Management Systems.

