Rage Fan (RAGE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $9,777.00

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Rage Fan has a market cap of $726,743.04 and approximately $9,777.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rage Fan has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Rage Fan coin can currently be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00057660 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,953.30 or 0.08146661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,525.51 or 0.99997664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00073627 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00050578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002695 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

