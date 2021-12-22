Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $79.72 Million

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a market capitalization of $79.72 million and $1.00 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for $3.02 or 0.00006224 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00057660 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,953.30 or 0.08146661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,525.51 or 0.99997664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00073627 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00050578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index launched on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 26,397,806 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

