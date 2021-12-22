Rain Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rain Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 13.5% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $902,000. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 271,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,605,000 after purchasing an additional 11,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 71,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $236.78. 8,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,821,956. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $189.76 and a 12 month high of $243.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.21 and a 200-day moving average of $230.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.