Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Trading Down 4.8%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)’s share price fell 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.06 and last traded at $12.06. Approximately 836 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 241,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on METC. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ramaco Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $554.89 million, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $76.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.85 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

In related news, CEO Randall Whittaker Atkins sold 57,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $890,685.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 71.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of METC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at $172,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

