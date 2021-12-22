Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI)’s stock price shot up 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.40 and last traded at $18.40. 748 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 198,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.07.

RANI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Rani Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.78.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $517,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $385,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $891,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000.

About Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

