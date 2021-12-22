Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 31.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 48.7% higher against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.30 million and approximately $13,935.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00056480 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.69 or 0.08128868 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,855.71 or 1.00169769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00073517 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00048211 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

