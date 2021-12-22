Raymond James Begins Coverage on Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)

Equities researchers at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $43.35. The firm has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENB. 1st Global Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 10,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 71,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Russell Frank Co grew its holdings in Enbridge by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 3,392,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,335,000 after acquiring an additional 584,432 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Enbridge by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 186,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in Enbridge by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 49,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

