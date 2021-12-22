Raze Network (RAZE) Market Cap Reaches $6.09 Million

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0919 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $6.09 million and $1.54 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00054296 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,934.84 or 0.08081256 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,653.15 or 0.99922308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00073333 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00047381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,253,410 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

