Raze Network (RAZE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.43 Million

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Raze Network has a market cap of $6.10 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 13% against the dollar. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0921 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00057350 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,938.30 or 0.08112468 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,475.81 or 0.99854834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00073813 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00050036 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002677 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,253,410 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

