Real Brokerage (REAX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Real Brokerage (NASDAQ: REAX):

12/17/2021 – Real Brokerage was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Real Brokerage Inc. is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating. It creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives. The Real Brokerage Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

12/15/2021 – Real Brokerage was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Real Brokerage Inc. is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating. It creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives. The Real Brokerage Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

12/8/2021 – Real Brokerage was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Real Brokerage Inc. is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating. It creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives. The Real Brokerage Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

12/7/2021 – Real Brokerage was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Real Brokerage Inc. is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating. It creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives. The Real Brokerage Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

12/2/2021 – Real Brokerage was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Real Brokerage Inc. is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating. It creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives. The Real Brokerage Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

12/1/2021 – Real Brokerage was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Real Brokerage Inc. is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating. It creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives. The Real Brokerage Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

11/23/2021 – Real Brokerage was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Real Brokerage Inc. is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating. It creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives. The Real Brokerage Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Shares of REAX opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $4.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89.

Get The Real Brokerage Inc alerts:

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REAX. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,390,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the 2nd quarter worth about $595,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for The Real Brokerage Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Real Brokerage Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.