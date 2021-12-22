Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) dropped 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $5.91. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

RLLMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Real Matters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.56.

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: United States Appraisal, United States Title, and Canada. The United States Appraisal segment offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, home equity, and default transactions through its Solidifi brand.

