Realio Network (RIO) Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $7.42 million and $94,867.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Realio Network has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Realio Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002346 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00055936 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,901.47 or 0.08103690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,251.65 or 1.00222963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00073436 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00047808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

