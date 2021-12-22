Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,892 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Realty Income worth $49,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of O. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 57.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Realty Income by 56.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 310.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on O. Mizuho raised their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

NYSE:O opened at $68.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $74.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.13%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

