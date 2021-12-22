Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ferguson (FERG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ferguson (LON: FERG):

12/15/2021 – Ferguson had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from £110.70 ($146.25) to £127.50 ($168.45). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Ferguson had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from £115 ($151.94) to £130 ($171.75). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Ferguson had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £133 ($175.72) to £147 ($194.21). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Ferguson had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from £100 ($132.12) to £112 ($147.97). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Ferguson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a £100.80 ($133.17) price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Ferguson had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from £126.40 ($167.00) to £132.60 ($175.19). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Ferguson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

11/29/2021 – Ferguson had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from £118 ($155.90) to £126.40 ($167.00). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Ferguson had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from £105 ($138.72) to £128 ($169.11). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Ferguson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a £100 ($132.12) price target on the stock.

Ferguson stock traded up GBX 260 ($3.44) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching £130.35 ($172.22). The stock had a trading volume of 392,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,438. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is £115.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £106.42. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of GBX 119.80 ($1.58) and a twelve month high of £130.50 ($172.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of £28.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 0.55%.

In related news, insider Brian May bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of £103.80 ($137.14) per share, for a total transaction of £77,850 ($102,853.75).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

