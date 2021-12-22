Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) recently:

12/22/2021 – Smith & Wesson Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells firearms. The Company offers pistols, revolvers, rifles, handcuffs and other related products and accessories under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms and Gemtech brands. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., formerly known as American Outdoor Brands Corporation, is based in Springfield, Massachusetts. “

12/16/2021 – Smith & Wesson Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells firearms. The Company offers pistols, revolvers, rifles, handcuffs and other related products and accessories under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms and Gemtech brands. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., formerly known as American Outdoor Brands Corporation, is based in Springfield, Massachusetts. “

12/7/2021 – Smith & Wesson Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells firearms. The Company offers pistols, revolvers, rifles, handcuffs and other related products and accessories under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms and Gemtech brands. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., formerly known as American Outdoor Brands Corporation, is based in Springfield, Massachusetts. “

12/3/2021 – Smith & Wesson Brands was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $38.00.

12/3/2021 – Smith & Wesson Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $43.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Smith & Wesson Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells firearms. The Company offers pistols, revolvers, rifles, handcuffs and other related products and accessories under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms and Gemtech brands. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., formerly known as American Outdoor Brands Corporation, is based in Springfield, Massachusetts. “

NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $39.61. The company has a market cap of $845.65 million, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16). Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 98.57%. The company had revenue of $230.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 3,076 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $50,784.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 932.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after acquiring an additional 360,311 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 16.2% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 195,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 27,259 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 475.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 61,832 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 34.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 28.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

