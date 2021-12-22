Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RXRX. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of RXRX opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $42.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.23.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,425.23% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%. On average, analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dean Y. Li sold 5,626 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $112,745.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 2,500 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,236 shares of company stock valued at $766,476 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $37,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.