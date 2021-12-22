Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,828 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,524,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,585,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,513,000 after acquiring an additional 24,791 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,430,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,481,000 after acquiring an additional 112,154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.76. 863,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,530,529. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $190.94 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.74.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

