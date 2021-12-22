Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,717 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 47,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 42,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 24,188 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $874,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.27. The stock had a trading volume of 91,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,814,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $161.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.44.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

