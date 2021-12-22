Refinable Price Hits $0.26 (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Refinable coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular exchanges. Refinable has a total market cap of $10.49 million and $557,741.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Refinable has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00057349 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,919.83 or 0.08121141 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,289.56 or 1.00046826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00073375 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00049879 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

