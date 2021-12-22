Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $8.41 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for approximately 2.1% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,587,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.47. 3,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,311. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $237.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $113.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.10.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $265,853.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

