Renaissance Investment Group LLC Reduces Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group comprises about 3.1% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $12,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.08.

BX traded up $2.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.66. 22,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,535,000. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.87.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 59.81%.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 35,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 35,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,961 and have sold 3,649,349 shares valued at $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

