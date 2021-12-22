Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) to announce $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.68. Renasant reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Renasant had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $154.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Renasant has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day moving average is $37.39. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNST. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Renasant by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,162,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,050,000 after purchasing an additional 556,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Renasant by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,001,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,062,000 after purchasing an additional 157,261 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Renasant by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 93,811 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Renasant by 3,236.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 86,308 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,811,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

