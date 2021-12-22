renBTC One Day Volume Reaches $986,089.00 (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last week, renBTC has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One renBTC coin can now be bought for approximately $48,594.07 or 0.99633326 BTC on major exchanges. renBTC has a market cap of $810.00 million and $986,089.00 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00041414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.37 or 0.00209889 BTC.

renBTC Coin Profile

renBTC (RENBTC) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 16,669 coins. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

