Renewable Electronic Energy Coin 24 Hour Volume Hits $176,474.00 (REEC)

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (CURRENCY:REEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded up 21.9% against the dollar. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a market capitalization of $142,985.03 and $176,474.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00056976 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,979.63 or 0.08129097 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,972.47 or 1.00034934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00073618 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00048558 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Profile

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 975,339,362 coins and its circulating supply is 353,802,556 coins. The official website for Renewable Electronic Energy Coin is reec.io . Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official Twitter account is @reecofficial

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Coin Trading

