Renovacor Inc (NYSE:RCOR) Major Shareholder Acquires $27,825.00 in Stock

Renovacor Inc (NYSE:RCOR) major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,825.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rtw Investments, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 130,316 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,315.36.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 21,161 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $190,449.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 4,320 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $38,923.20.

On Thursday, November 11th, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 319 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,692.36.

On Monday, November 8th, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 100,009 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $825,074.25.

On Thursday, November 4th, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 57,914 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $465,049.42.

Shares of RCOR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.09. 7,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,808. Renovacor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Renovacor during the 3rd quarter worth $6,312,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renovacor during the 3rd quarter worth $1,584,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Renovacor during the 3rd quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renovacor during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Renovacor in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Renovacor in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

About Renovacor

Renovacor Inc is an early?stage biotechnology company developing adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for devastating cardiovascular and central nervous system diseases resulting from BAG3 gene variants. Renovacor Inc, formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

