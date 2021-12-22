Renovacor Inc (NYSE:RCOR) Major Shareholder Acquires $27,825.00 in Stock

Renovacor Inc (NYSE:RCOR) major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,825.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Rtw Investments, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 20th, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 130,316 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,315.36.
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 21,161 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $190,449.00.
- On Monday, November 15th, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 4,320 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $38,923.20.
- On Thursday, November 11th, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 319 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,692.36.
- On Monday, November 8th, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 100,009 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $825,074.25.
- On Thursday, November 4th, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 57,914 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $465,049.42.
Shares of RCOR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.09. 7,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,808. Renovacor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32.
RCOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Renovacor in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Renovacor in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.
About Renovacor
Renovacor Inc is an early?stage biotechnology company developing adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for devastating cardiovascular and central nervous system diseases resulting from BAG3 gene variants. Renovacor Inc, formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
