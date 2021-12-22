REPO (REPO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $154.00

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One REPO coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000819 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, REPO has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. REPO has a market cap of $9.01 million and approximately $154.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About REPO

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

