Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Billion

Brokerages expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to announce $2.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Republic Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.77 billion and the highest is $2.91 billion. Republic Services posted sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year sales of $11.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.96 billion to $11.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.49 billion to $12.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.90.

NYSE RSG opened at $133.38 on Wednesday. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $88.62 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The company has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.42%.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at $130,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 6.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 140,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 49.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 24,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

