Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December, 22nd (BB, BCF, BHT, BLX, CBI, CSX, DND, GRN, IMV, LUN)

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2021

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, December 22nd:

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) was given a C$9.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from $9.00 to $8.50. TD Securities currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) had its price target boosted by Fundamental Research from C$10.70 to C$10.86. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT) had its price target trimmed by Fundamental Research from C$0.42 to C$0.39. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) was given a C$41.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Colibri Resource (CVE:CBI) had its target price boosted by Fundamental Research from C$0.17 to C$0.29. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Clean Seed Capital Group (CVE:CSX) had its price target cut by Fundamental Research from C$2.03 to C$1.14. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) was given a C$77.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$2.25.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) was given a $1.75 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$12.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Mogo (TSE:MOGO) was given a C$13.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) was given a C$44.00 price target by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$6.50.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) was given a C$5.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) was given a $9.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$3.00.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.