Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December, 22nd (BB, BCF, BHT, BLX, CBI, CSX, DND, GRN, IMV, LUN)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, December 22nd:

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) was given a C$9.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Get BlackBerry Limited alerts:

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from $9.00 to $8.50. TD Securities currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF)

had its price target boosted by Fundamental Research from C$10.70 to C$10.86. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT) had its price target trimmed by Fundamental Research from C$0.42 to C$0.39. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) was given a C$41.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Colibri Resource (CVE:CBI) had its target price boosted by Fundamental Research from C$0.17 to C$0.29. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Clean Seed Capital Group (CVE:CSX) had its price target cut by Fundamental Research from C$2.03 to C$1.14. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) was given a C$77.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$2.25.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) was given a $1.75 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$12.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Mogo (TSE:MOGO) was given a C$13.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) was given a C$44.00 price target by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$6.50.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) was given a C$5.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) was given a $9.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$3.00.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.