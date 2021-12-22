Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 22nd (ACC, ADIL, ADMA, AKA, AMKR, BBM, BLX, CUF.UN, IMV, MX)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, December 22nd:

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

Get American Campus Communities Inc alerts:

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of a therapeutic agent for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company’s lead product consists of AD04 which is in clinical stage. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CHARLOTTESVILLE. “

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Sidoti began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR). Sidoti issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Blueberries Medical (CNSX:BBM) had its target price reduced by Fundamental Research to $0.39. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They currently have a C$41.00 price target on the stock.

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a tender rating. The firm currently has C$11.75 target price on the stock.

IMV (TSE:IMV) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a C$1.75 price target on the stock.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They currently have a C$44.00 target price on the stock.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $113.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Robert Half's shares outperformed its industry in the past year, partly due to consecutive earnings and revenue beat in the past four quarters. The company is benefiting from strength in Protiviti, the company’s subsidiary through which it offers risk consulting, internal audit and information technology consulting services. Protiviti is currently a double-digit margin and revenue performer. Technology investments and global scale should drive long-term growth for Robert Half. Consistency in dividend payment and share buyback boost investor confidence. However, rising expenses is likely to weigh on the company's bottom line. The company remains embroiled in a number of legal matters and proceedings. Robert Half operates in a highly competitive market and faces tough competition in terms of price and service reliability.”

Sidoti started coverage on shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM). The firm issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a C$12.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Thunderbird Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:THBRF). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.