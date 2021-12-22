Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 22nd (AMH, APPH, AVAL, AYLA, B4B3, BFS, BMRRY, BRLT, BWMN, CAMP)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, December 22nd:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $5.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “AppHarvest is an applied technology company building indoor farms principally in Appalachia. The Company combines conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology. AppHarvest, formerly known as Novus Capital Corporation, is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €10.50 ($11.80) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $39.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. “

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “CalAmp Corp. is a leading provider of wireless communications products that enable anytime/anywhere access to critical information, data and entertainment content. With comprehensive capabilities ranging from product design and development through volume production, CalAmp delivers cost-effective high quality solutions to a broad array of customers and end markets. CalAmp is the leading supplier of Direct Broadcast Satellite outdoor customer premise equipment to the U.S. satellite television market. The Company also provides wireless data communication solutions for the telemetry and asset tracking markets, private wireless networks, public safety communications and critical infrastructure and process control applications. “

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Celularity Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in cellular medicine by developing off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies, including unmodified NK cells, genetically-modified NK cells, T cells engineered with a CAR and mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cells targeting indications across cancer, infectious and degenerative diseases. Celularity Inc., formerly known as GX Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust which principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located primarily in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is operated by CIM Group, a vertically integrated, owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary which includes in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing and property management capabilities and its affiliates. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is based in Dallas, United States. “

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Compass Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Compass Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage company employing its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $100.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €60.00 ($67.42) price target by analysts at Nord/LB.

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.